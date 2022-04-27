Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHEN stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

