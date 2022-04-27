Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.05.

Shares of SHW traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.51. 43,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.91. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

