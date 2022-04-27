Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Decreases By 95.6%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of STK traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. 80,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $39.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
