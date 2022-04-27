Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Decreases By 95.6%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of STK traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. 80,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.