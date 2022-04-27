Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 87.3%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.52.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

