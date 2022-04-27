Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Drops By 95.5%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EGIEY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,831. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.