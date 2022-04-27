Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Rises By 483.0%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 483.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GERS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,002. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

