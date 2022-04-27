Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Rises By 483.0%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 483.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GERS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,002. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
GreenShift Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenShift (GERS)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.