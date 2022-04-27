Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Declines By 86.1%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the March 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. 63,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,853. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.40.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

