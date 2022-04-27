Short Interest in Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Declines By 93.3%

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSVNF remained flat at $$6.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

