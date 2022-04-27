Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Drops By 93.4%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the March 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UMICY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Umicore has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMICY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($48.39) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Umicore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

