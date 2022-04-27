Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $337.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

