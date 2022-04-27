Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

