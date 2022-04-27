Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) to post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silence Therapeutics.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million.

SLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

