Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. Silgan also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

