SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.06

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1822528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 33.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 333,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 271,606 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth $7,321,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

