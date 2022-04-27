SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SILV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of SILV stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 905,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,244. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4,734.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

