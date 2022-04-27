Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Trading Down 4.1%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 174,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 78,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVOL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.