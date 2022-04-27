SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $105.89 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00100863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,140,265,783 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,079,225 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

