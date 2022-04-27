SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. SITE Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

NYSE SITC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 60,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,392. SITE Centers has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SITE Centers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.