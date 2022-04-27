Skylands Capital LLC Buys 60,023 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,023 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 458,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.98.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

