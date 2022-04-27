Skylands Capital LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 53.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

