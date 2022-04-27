Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sleep Number from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $964.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

