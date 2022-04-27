SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SLM to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. SLM has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SLM by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SLM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,640 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SLM by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 574,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 280,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SLM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 303,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

