SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. 937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

SMBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

