Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 325 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Black Hills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Black Hills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,048,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,506. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

