Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 9,500 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 97.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

