Smith Moore & CO. Buys Shares of 552 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 690,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. 5,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,550. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

