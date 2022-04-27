Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 62,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

