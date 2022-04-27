Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.18 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $199.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,778. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

