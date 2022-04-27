Smith Moore & CO. Has $841,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 69,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
