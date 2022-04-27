Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,158 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Perficient by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,481 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Perficient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Perficient by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,119. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.95. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

