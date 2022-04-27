Smith Moore & CO. Sells 4,275 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of Jiya Acquisition worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,459. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

