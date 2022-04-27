Smith Moore & CO. Sells 99 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,966,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $359,587,000 after acquiring an additional 766,491 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 463,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 102,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.54. The company had a trading volume of 127,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.52.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

