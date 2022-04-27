Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

