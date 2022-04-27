Smith Moore & CO. Trims Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 42,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,672. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

