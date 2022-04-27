Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.79

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 36766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $630.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.44%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
