Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,827. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.