SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,684 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $32,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.50. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

