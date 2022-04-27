Solrise Finance (SLRS) Hits Market Cap of $7.87 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $32,373.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.59 or 0.07316895 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00050447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,916,970 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

