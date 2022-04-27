SOMESING (SSX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.44 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $119.44 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.72 or 0.07308982 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

