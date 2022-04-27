Sonendo, Inc.’s (NYSE:SONX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 27th

Sonendo’s (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 27th. Sonendo had issued 7,800,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $93,600,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, analysts predict that Sonendo will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

