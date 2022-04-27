Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.32%.
NASDAQ SMBC traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $378.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Southern Missouri Bancorp (Get Rating)
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.