Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.32%.

NASDAQ SMBC traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $378.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 111.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

