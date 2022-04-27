Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. 109,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,533. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

