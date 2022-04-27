Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.17. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 42,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2,012.23%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.