SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.73

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 17436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,121,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,159,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

