Splintershards (SPS) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $74.55 million and $864,355.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 730,137,450 coins and its circulating supply is 663,856,374 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

