Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.36.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $13.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.67. 9,148,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,033. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.28.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

