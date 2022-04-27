Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after buying an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 743,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,556,000 after buying an additional 78,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $12.17 on Wednesday, reaching $98.24. 140,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.28.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

