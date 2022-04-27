STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

