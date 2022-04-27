Standard Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $494,351.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $494,351.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.75 or 0.07295035 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00050761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

