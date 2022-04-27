Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 6.4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.75. 15,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,823,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.